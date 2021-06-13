SUMMITVILLE — An Indianapolis man suffered head injuries when the motorcycle he was riding left the roadway Saturday night.
The 27-year-old was taken to Community Hospital Anderson and was listed in critical condition.
According to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the 2013 Harley-Davidson "crossed left of center and went off the east side of the roadway" as the man was traveling south on Indiana 9 near Madison County Road 1150 North about 8 p.m.
The man was thrown from the motorcycle, according to the release.
The crash, which occurred just south of Summitville, remained under investigation by the sheriff's department Sunday.
No other details of the accident were available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.