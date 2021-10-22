LOGO21 Anderson Police

An Anderson police cruiser.

ANDERSON — A 60-year-old man was seriously injured Thursday in a car-train crash on the city's east side, police said.

According to a report from Anderson police, officers were called to the the railroad crossing on South Rangeline Road south of the intersection with Mounds Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a white sedan was found just west of the crossing that had been struck by the train. Emergency responders removed the driver from the wreckage and took him to a local hospital in serious condition. The driver was then transported to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment, police said. The driver's name is being withheld pending the notification of family.

The Anderson Police Crash Team and a representative from CSX were called to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

