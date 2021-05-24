ANDERSON — A man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries Monday after a flatbed truck left the roadway, struck him and slammed into the side of his home in the 3000 block of East 38th Street.
The accident occurred at 10:55 a.m., according to Anderson Police Department Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight.
The truck, transporting pallets of salt, "veered off the road" and hit the home, he said.
Max Holbert, who was sitting outside his home at the time, suffered a leg injury, according to McKnight. The truck then hit the side of Holbert's home, where it became "lodged into the garage."
"It just knocked out the front corner of the garage," Anderson City Building Inspector Brian Schuckers said. "There was some structural damage, but it's not severe enough for the building to be unsafe."
Police did not identify the driver of the truck.
Additional details of the accident will be available when an accident report is completed by the Anderson Police Department. Accident reports are filed within 24 hours after an investigation.
