ANDERSON — The identity of a man whose body was discovered May 13 along the White River at Rangeline Nature Preserve has been released.
The man was Jeffery Porter, 64, according to the Madison County prosecutor's office.
Anderson police were called at 9:55 a.m. May 13 after a kayaker found the body along the White River.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the Anderson Police Department, said foul play was not suspected.
The Anderson Fire Department and other first responders assisted, and the body was recovered about a quarter mile from Rangeline Road.
The Madison County coroner’s office was to determine the official cause of death through an autopsy. The coroner has not returned calls from The Herald Bulletin seeking information about the autopsy.