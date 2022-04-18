ANDERSON — For a quarter of a century the local Man4Man ministry has been giving men a second chance at life.
The ministry was started by Bob Blume in 1997 as a way for men suffering from addiction problems or recently released from prison a new lease on life.
“I was working for Promise Keepers traveling around the country visiting lots of prisons,” Blume said. “I was speaking in Pendleton and as I was leaving there was a guy at the door with a box in his hand and asked where he was heading.”
Blume discovered the man didn’t know where he was going or how to get there. He bought the man breakfast and sent him on his way.
“I thought these guys need talk time and Judge (Thomas) Newman helped me by sending guys over to me,” he said. “We sat around a kerosene heater and that’s how we got started.
“I’m trying to get guys to look at the bigger picture and help them get their life back together,” Blume said.
Man4Man started finding work for the men and eventually moved into a building on Main Street.
He said the numbers vary on the men in the program and there is not a core group.
The men are employed doing various jobs like cutting grass, cleaning out buildings, painting and providing moving services, Blume said.
Man4Man opened Backyard Bargains on 53rd Street as a way to finance the ministry.
Blume said a lot of people donate clothes and there is an opportunity to secure additional funds for the program.
The clothes they can’t use are baled and sent overseas.
He said only 5% of the men participating in the program go back to prison.
Man4Man is a recognized not for profit and has an eight-member board of directors.
Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims regularly refers men in the Problem Solving and Re-Entry courts to Man4Man.
“We have a lot of people in our treatment courts that we refer to Man4Man services that are provided,” she said. “Bob is a mentor to many of them.
“The program itself is very inclusive and it provides a foundation for men lost in their ways the opportunity to start over,” Warner-Sims said. “It gives them a lot of hope, inspiration, provides support and job opportunities.”
Judge Sims said the Man4Man environment is conducive to recovery, rehabilitation and second chances.
“It’s hard to find programs that do all those things locally,” she said. “The employment piece is important because he works with a lot of felons, “which” would prevent them from getting employment elsewhere.”
Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley said since becoming a judge in 2015 he has seen many men with broken lives that make poor decisions, suffer trauma and often deal with addiction issues.
“Bob devotes his time, talent, and money to helping these men,” Dudley said. “It can be easy to help family and friends. Bob eschews the easy and he works with and loves a group of men with hard problems. Bob epitomizes the maximum ‘love your neighbor.’”