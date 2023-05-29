ANDERSON — A small crowd gathered Monday afternoon for the Memorial Day Service at Maplewood Cemetery to remember Madison County's fallen troops.
U.S. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz of District 5, gave a brief speech before departing for another Memorial Day Service.
During her speech, Spartz read remarks from an Afghanistan war veteran, which he gave to honor his fallen brothers.
"Remembering is only the passive aspect of honor. It is only when our suitable actions accompany our remembrances that we truly honor their sacrifice," she read.
"The actions that speak to honor as those that pick up where their sacrifice of our fallen brothers left off. It is to this occasion that we rise to honor."
JROTC members from Anderson High School laid two wreaths after which the Daleville Honor Guard Post took their firing positions.
Everyone stood, including Al Lind, a member of the Honor Guard, as a JROTC member played "Taps."
He joined to pay back those who honored his late father, a member of the U.S. Navy.
Lind served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966, spending most of his time as a guard in Germany, guarding everything from a town to planes.
Lind said days like Memorial Day remind folks of wars fought.
"Most kids if you ask them, 'what's the difference between WWI and WWII, they probably don't even know if there was a WWII or WWI," he said.
"If you're not aware of things, if you don't keep up on them, then it can sure as heck happen again."