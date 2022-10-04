ANDERSON — Cemeteries are home to more than just bodies and zombies, in some cases, but can be treasure troves of historical knowledge. Madison County Historian Steve Jackson will be taking guests through Maplewood Cemetery as part of the annual lantern walk at 6 p.m. Friday.
“I heard something many, many years ago that has always stuck with me," said Ray Sabol, manager of Maplewood Cemetery. "Every time someone passes away, it’s like a library that dies or burns, and you lose so much information of that person’s experience in life.”
Every year, Jackson chooses 10 individuals known for their significant contributions to Anderson and Madison County. He named Ella Kerher as standing out among the rest this year.
Kerher was a humanitarian who, in 1924, established a hospital in Anderson for women who had contracted tuberculosis, which saved nearly 3,000 lives. She was also instrumental in helping with the Spanish flu pandemic.
Guests will have a chance to learn more about Kerher’s contributions on Thursday.
Alonzo Makepeace is another notable resident. Jackson said Makepeace was captured by Confederates during the Battle of Gettysburg. He successfully escaped on three occasions. His family is known for its part in settling what is now known as the Town of Chesterfield.
The nearly two-block stroll, both he and Sabol said, will remain on the pavement, making it accessible and pleasant for everyone. Jackson hoped to begin around 6:30 p.m. and finish within an hour.
Guests both big and small have enjoyed the event. One year, he said, a little girl took his hand and told him how much she enjoyed the event, which he said was very affirming.
“The people who attend get an opportunity to relate the lives and accomplishments of the people who’ve lived here in Madison County, and it’s their stories. I love to be able to share that,” he said, when asked about why he enjoys these walks.
A light meal, consisting of hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served before the walk. Jackson recommended guests call the cemetery office in advance, so the cemetery will know how much to prepare.
The meal and walk are free. However, those attending are encouraged to bring food donations for Park Place Community Center Food Pantry.
Each family participating will get a lantern. If there are lanterns left after each group has gotten one, remaining lanterns will be given to children, said Andrea Kirkpatrick, administrative assistant for the cemetery.
For more information, call Maplewood Cemetery at (765) 642-3714. Maplewood's at 200 College Drive.