ANDERSON — It wasn’t the Indiana State Fairgrounds show arena, but Anderson High School’s Marching Highlanders performed their 1980s-themed program, “Van Highlanders,” for an appreciative crowd Friday night at Collier Field.
In early August, Anderson forfeited the chance to defend its state championship at the Indiana State Fair Band Day competition because of student exposure to COVID-19. After a series of near-misses, the Highlanders broke through in 2019 to win their record-setting seventh state title.
Friday’s performance was bittersweet for many of the band’s seniors who missed out on performing in Indianapolis, but the chance to present what would have been their state fair program was meaningful.
Organizers meant it “to give students that feeling of finality – giving them a chance to perform the show publicly with the lights and costumes and everything as a finished product,” according to band director Richard Geisler.
Geisler said he hoped his musicians came away from Friday’s show not only with a sense of accomplishment, but with a feeling that their final performance was also their best one.
“They’ve really bought into the concept of enjoying the music and bringing it to life,” he said. “For us, this whole season was about the performance and being able to march, even with COVID going on. This final event was just an opportunity to display what we had been working on all season.”
