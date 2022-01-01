LAPEL — When Dr. David Mares and his high school sweetheart, Kay, left Lowell, Indiana, so he could pursue a career in medicine and she one in nursing, he promised that one day they would return to their rural roots and live on a farm.
But that commitment ended up being so much more as the pulmonary and critical specialist at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital Anderson helped rescue 45 horses headed to auction for the meat market or those whose owners no longer could afford to feed them. Over those 20 years, Mares, 55, also helped about 40 young people who otherwise would not have had access to horses, raise, nurture and show horses through 4-H.
“It became a good thing, we thought, to teach kids and teach the horses at the same time,” the father of two adult children said. “That’s what a horse needs is a job. They just light up when they see the kids.”
Mares’ commitment to horses and kids and his tireless patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic are the reasons why Deana West nominated him as The Herald Bulleton’s Person of the Year and why he was selected as a finalist.
It was his desire to help people coupled with a love of science and anatomy that naturally came together to lead Mares into a career in medicine, he said.
However, the pandemic has plunged Mares into one of the most challenging times of his career, he said.
“Of course, it’s an intellectually stimulating thing, that at the time is really horrible as we watch people cut down at the prime of their lives.”
West noted the seemingly endless hours Mares has worked since the start of the pandemic.
“He was always able to relax everybody’s fears and had a way of explaining it wasn’t the end of the world,” she said.
