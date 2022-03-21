ELWOOD — A Marion man was transferred to an Indianapolis hospital following a Monday crash in Elwood.
The crash took place at approximately 12:17 p.m. in front of the McDonald's on Ind. 28, according to Major Joey Cole with the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
Elwood police were initially dispatched to the scene of a collision between a box truck and passenger car and requested the County's Crash Team.
Jonathon Allen, 29, of Marion, was attempting to exit the McDonalds onto Ind. 28 and pulled into the path of the box truck driven by Michael Winters, 62, of Walton.
The truck is registered to M&K Trucking of Bryant, Mich. and impacted the driver's side of Warren's vehicle.
Allen was transported Mercy Hospital where he was transferred by medical helicopter to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
Winters was uninjured.
Cole said the accident remains under investigation.