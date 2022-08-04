ELWOOD — Leaning out of a bucket Saturday to paint the stars and stripes onto Joyner’s Restaurant around the corner from the Elwood Police Station, muralist Theodore Winters fielded several honks of approval from first responders as they passed by.
But as the sun faded into the horizon, Winters stopped to talk to EPD Officer Noah Shahnavaz as he drove by and rolled down the window of the cruiser.
“His was definitely the most memorable that I had because he was one of the only one that stopped and actually looked at it,” Winters said.
He didn’t catch the young officer’s name, but he certainly recognized him from the news reports that dominated local television stations the next day.
“I froze. I literally did not know what to say or what to do. I think I was one of the last people to ever talk to him.”
Overnight, Shahnavaz, 24, who had been on the police force just shy of a year had been slain in a traffic stop near Indiana 37 and County Road 1100 North.
About 30 minutes after the 2 a.m. incident, Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, was arrested. He faces preliminary charges of murder, two counts of resisting law enforcement and being a seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm.
Winters and the restaurant’s owner, Mark Joyner, are dedicating the mural on the restaurant at 1537 S. A St. to Shahnavaz. At the request of the family, a ceremony that will include the installation of a plaque is expected to take place around Aug. 21 to allow those who will be unable to attend the funeral this weekend to participate.
Winters said he also plans to reach out to Google to request it add what will be known as the Officer Shahnavaz Memorial to its landmarks.
During their discussion, Winters, who has two brothers who served in Afghanistan, learned of Shahnavaz’s five-year service in the Army and thanked him for his service.
“He gave me a million-dollar smile.”
The meeting between the muralist and the officer never should have happened, Winters said.
Normally, such a mural would be completed in a day, with the work shutting down by about 4 or 5 p.m., he said. But a series of mishaps, including a sprayer that broke and a lift that escaped down the street, extended the painting into the evening and even the next day.
“The weird thing about this mural is that everything that could have gone wrong went wrong,” Winters said. “It was like there was some other force that was delaying this.”
Sunday as he worked, stunned Elwood residents passed by Winters on their way to the police station. Winters also posted a photo of it on Facebook.
“So many people from the community kept commenting that the timing on this was insane,” he said. “Everybody kept saying what a great tribute to a fallen officer. It was the community that, without us even saying we dedicated it, already dedicated it. They said it was just the ultimate flag that was waving in his honor.”
Joyner, who bought the restaurant previously known as Leroy’s Place in April, said it’s all divine providence.
Facing some challenges with name recognition, Joyner looked for a marketing strategy that would put his restaurant on the map.
“There were people who didn’t even know we were there,” he said.
In Summitville where Joyner lives, Winters, who as a professional muralist specializes in pop art and 1950s Americana, had completed a flag in 2019 on the old King Gas station across from Circle K.
The flag was an immediate hit, Joyner said.
“People were driving by and honking and waving and stomping,” he said.
And just like that, the flag went from a marketing ploy to a memorial for a fallen hero.
“It turned into a ministry,”said Joyner , who has been a minister for 38 years. “God took it to a whole different area.”
The most important thing, Joyner said, is that the flag brings comfort to the people of Elwood at a difficult time.
“We hope this brings a lot of community involvement and unity. Hopefully when people drive by it they find some comfort in that,” he said. “At this point, we don’t care about the race or religion that you have. It’s just about the unity in the community.”