Arrangements

Visitation for Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at ITOWN Church, 12491 E. 136th Street, Fishers.

The funeral will 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 W. 38th Street, Indianapolis.

Officials with Luke’s Wings, a Washington D.C.-based not-for-profit organization focused on flying families to those men and women who are killed, wounded, or fall ill in the line of duty and service, has booked eight flights for Shahnavaz’s family and friends.