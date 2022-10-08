MARKLEVILLE — From Town Hall to its parking lot, Markleville is on a mission to become more accessible for those with disabilities.
To do that, it will use money from its American Rescue Plan funds.
Items including altering Town Hall’s gravel parking lot to be accommodating to wheelchairs and making Town Hall wheelchair-accessible are on the agenda for this project.
Such changes could be both good and profitable for the town, as having at least a plan to make a town compliant with Americans With Disabilities Act or ADA is required to receive funds from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Town Council President Daniel Roseberry said he could not recall the exact amount of ARP funds received.
The Town Council plans to work with INDOT to replace the portion of Ind. 38 passing through Markleville. Todd Leever, manager of Markleville’s street department, said INDOT has taken care of the surrounding areas but has missed Markleville.
“If you go to Cadiz, toward Henry County, you go to Pendleton, they got all new roadway. You go to Markleville, we don’t get nothing,” Leever said. “We’re kind of in the middle of everything.”
He said the curbs going through town were pinned in as part of an experimental procedure conducted around 25 years ago. The state’s approach, known as “pin curbing”, involved concrete sections with pins in the bottom being hammered into the asphalt.
The approach, he said, has proved to be both disastrous and potentially dangerous, especially in winter. Snow plows driving along the curbs can send chunks of concrete off the road and into residents’ yards. According to Leever, some chunks weigh about 125 pounds.
“It’s a headache every winter. These chunks of concrete are in people’s driveways, next to their porch. We’re lucky an individual hasn’t been hit by one in the winter.”
Leever said the town met with INDOT about this project around a year and a half ago, but INDOT has been experiencing delays that it attributed, at least in part, to COVID. The approximate start date has been moved to either 2026 or the following year.
“We were set for next year, but when COVID hit, that got bumped,” he said. “We’re just in limbo.”
When asked if any cost estimates yet, Leever said there are none because the project is in its infancy.
Roseberry said the town will meet with INDOT near the early part of November.
When asked Friday for more information, INDOT said it expects to return The Herald Bulletin’s call next week. This story will be updated.