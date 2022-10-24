MARKLEVILLE — Markleville expects to begin cleaning up various issues at a Home Avenue residence by Nov. 7, Town Council President Daniel Roseberry said at the council's Monday night meeting.
He hopes to have the work completed by the end of that week, he said in a later interview.
The council's original plan was to take homeowner Brad Pruitt to court Oct. 26, but Roseberry said after he, Pruitt and John Reeder, the attorney representing the town, met, they decided to settle the case outside of court.
Reeder should have an agreement between Markleville and Pruitt finished by Tuesday, Oct. 25, Roseberry said in the interview. Pruitt is expected to sign the agreement the same day.
Per the agreement, Roseberry said the town would waive all fines against Pruitt. Instead, it would bill him for the contractor and its attorney fees.
Pruitt's property has been subject to several penalties for violating town ordinances pertaining to grass, trash and other debris.
Things came to a head Aug. 15 after the Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory received a call regarding a fire in Pruitt's yard. Both his neighbors were said to have property damage.
During Monday's meeting, Roseberry said he had been told that Pruitt was making progress toward cleaning up his yard, which could help save him from extensive contractor fees.
He also said Pruitt is in the process of ordering a dumpster, which one neighbor has agreed to let him put between the lots.
Not on the agenda was the topic of a sinkhole, located near the Liquor Shed on Indiana 38. Council member Darlene Coverdale estimated the hole's width and depth both as 3 or 4 feet.
Roseberry said the Indiana Department of Transportation has repaired the area twice this year and said it needs a third fix.
At 2 p.m. Nov. 1, Roseberry will meet with INDOT representatives at the agency's Greenfield office. According to him, they will discuss Indiana 38. In the interview, Roseberry said he did not know any more than that.
The next council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 14.