MARKLEVILLE — Things aren’t so homey on Home Avenue in Markleville. Marcia Crose, a resident of Markleville, alleged her neighbor Brad Pruitt’s debris filled yard has become not only a nuisance but a hazard, especially after a fire.
At 3:44 a.m. on Aug. 15, Adams Markleville Fire Protection Authority was called to the fire at 36 Home Ave.
"Upon arrival of E10, it was found that a garage was fully involved. Command called the fire working and started more mutual aid agencies to assist with water and manpower," the fire company said in a Facebook post.
Pendleton/Fall Creek Township Fire Department, East Madison Fire Territory, and others were named and thanked for their help.
Town Council President Daniel Roseberry said he didn’t know exactly when the fire occurred but nevertheless concurred with Crose, saying there was damage to the two adjacent lots. Pruitt told him he would take care of the neighbors’ repairs.
When asked to respond, Crose said she didn't want Pruitt anywhere near her yard, saying she would handle her own repairs, which include a missing piece of the fence around her backyard. She said firefighters had to enter her yard to access the fire on Pruitt's side, due to debris.
Court documents allege Pruitt failed to comply with an ordinance controlling weeds, trash and abandoned or inoperable vehicles.
A suit was filed by John C. Reeder, the attorney representing the town, June 15, with a hearing set for Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m. at the Madison County Government Center.
The goal, he said, is not to push him out of the neighborhood, but to make his property compliant. During the Oct. 5 town council meeting, Roseberry presented a possible timeline for dealing with the issue.
The plan, he said, could be to hire a contractor to remove the debris and add the cost to Pruitt's property taxes. Roseberry said he hoped to have the nuisance completely removed or abated by early November. Once they have a court order, whatever actions are taken must be approved by the town council.
Crose said the town council should've been enforcing the ordinance quite a while ago, saying they've been negligent. Roseberry agreed with her, saying they've "erred on the side of leniency."
During the council meeting, Crose said the town should reimburse her for her over $1,000 deductible, as it would be unfair for her to pay the consequences for the town council's negligence.
Roseberry recommended she file a civil suit against the town. Crose said the cost would be $97, which she did not wish to pay. No further action was taken.
Mr. Pruitt did not respond to requests for comment as of Oct. 6.