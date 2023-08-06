MARKLEVILLE — Through his hobby as a Civil War re-enactor, Kevin Rushton has become convinced that there’s considerable truth to an old adage.
“If you don’t remember your past, the old cliché is, you’ll always repeat it,” the Anderson resident said as he arranged artifacts from his collection of military memorabilia on a table beneath a tent Saturday morning.
“We’ve forgotten our past, and right now in history, we’re starting to repeat it.”
Rushton said displaying and discussing his extensive collection — which includes a 200-pound scatter bomb from World War II, a replica Sherman tank and a variety of apparel and communications devices — is one way he tries to remind people of the significance of the country’s past conflicts.
It also provides avenues for conversations where he can challenge others to consider differing viewpoints about what they’ve learned.
His exhibit, “Visions to the Past,” also represents a new approach taken by organizers of the Markleville Jamboree this year to maintain interest — and attendance. As inflation-driven insurance costs prompt small-town festivals across the country to curtail traditionally popular attractions like bounce houses, amusement rides and other activities, other, lower-risk attractions are needed to take their place.
“You’re trying to invent things that people are interested in,” said Jan Fox, a member of the organizing committee in charge of the jamboree.
“My husband says it needs to be fun on a budget, because we just try to make it family friendly so a family can come out and have a whole day of entertainment and not spend a lot of money.”
This year’s jamboree at Markleville Community Park featured many of the staples that have made it a flagship event on the town’s social calendar.
Hedgehog Hannah, a Carmel-based petting zoo, was on hand with a full complement of exotic animals; the festival’s annual parade featured nearly all the equipment used by the Adams-Markleville Fire Territory, as well as tractors and other crowd favorites; and an evening concert lineup featuring Hunter Smith and Matt McClintock.
“Everybody can come out and get together, see each other and eat and socialize and shop,” said Dianna Smith, another jamboree organizer. “We have a lot of events going on that they can come and see and enjoy themselves. People come and they just stay all day and see everything.”
Smith, Fox and other organizers agreed that the Jamboree’s emphasis on drawing the townspeople together — along with many former residents and extended family members — will always remain at the forefront. The town’s population of about 500 swells to about three times that number during the weekend, they noted.
“I think it means a lot because you may see these people once a year, and it’s right here,” Fox said. “People look forward to that. Sometimes it’s important just to come out and visit.”