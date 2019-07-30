Markleville man accused of hit and run involving bicyclist

GREENFIELD — A Markleville man has been arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department as a suspect in an accident where a bicyclist was critically injured.
Jonathan Jacobi, 37, was arrested Monday on a preliminary charge of Level 6 felony leaving the scene of a crash that caused serious bodily injury.
Terry Huff, 67, of Anderson, was found in a grassy ditch around 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to a press release by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies said the driver who struck Huff did not stop after the accident to render aid.
People driving through the area saw Huff waving his arms for help and they stopped and called 911. The amount of time he spent in the ditch before he was found is unknown.
Sheriff deputies reviewed video surveillance from a homeowner near the accident scene on Indiana 234 and Indiana 9, about six miles north of Greenfield, in Hancock County to identify the vehicle they believe struck the bicyclist.
The vehicle which reportedly belongs to Jacobi was located at a body shop in Marion County. Jacobi told deputies he was the driver in the crash when he was questioned, the press release states.
Huff remains in critical condition at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and the investigation into the accident is ongoing, according to authorities. He was wearing a protective helmet and reflective vest when he was struck by the vehicle.
“His helmet likely prevented him from dying at the scene,” the sheriff's press release states.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff's Department at 317-477-1199.
More information
A bicycle ride fundraiser is being organized to help defray Terry Huff's medical expenses. His family has asked Anderson First United Methodist Church to collect the donations and distribute money for Huff's hospital bills.
The bicycle ride will be a preplanned route with a police escort that begins in the parking lot behind Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St., on Saturday, Aug. 24. A starting time for the event will be announced in the near future.
For more information, visit the church's website at www.andersonfirst.org.
