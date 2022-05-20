Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph.