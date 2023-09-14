MARKLEVILLE — The Markleville Town Council made strides toward modernizing Markleville during its meeting on Monday night with the LED and Town Hall renovation projects.
Town Council president Daniel Roseberry said the council voted to appropriate $20,827.15 from the general fund.
The appropriated funds will be paid to Duke Energy, the contractor for the project.
Duke will be responsible for purchasing and installing the new LED streetlights.
Back in December, the council discussed paying for the project in installments. However, Roseberry said the council has since decided to pay for the entirety of the project which Monday's appropriation will cover.
Roseberry said the LED's will save the town money but could not recall a specific amount.
Community Relations Manager for Duke Energy Mark LaBarr said a precise timeline is not available. A timeline could be available once funds are received and materials are ordered.
As of Tuesday, funds had not been received.
LED's are not the only improvements occurring in Markleville.
Efforts to make restrooms and pathways near the town hall handicapped accessible are underway.
Concrete Specialties, Inc. out of Markleville, are the contractors. A completion date was not provided.
Roughly $30,000 of the town's estimated $50,000 in American Rescue Plan funds are being used for the project, according to Roseberry.
Those attending town meetings will need to use the police station restrooms for the time being.