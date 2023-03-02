MARKLEVILLE — Markleville is attempting to make the town accessible for all, beginning with the restrooms in Town Hall.
Markleville solicited bids a few months ago, according to Town Council President Daniel Roseberry. Concrete Specialties Inc. was the only contractor present during that meeting and, as of Feb. 27, is the sole bidder.
Owner Eric Fesmire presented plans to the council during its Feb. 27 meeting; however, there’s a problem.
Fesmire is the town’s building commissioner, which could pose a conflict of interest.
As a result, the council decided to solicit bids once again in hopes of keeping things competitive.
The same procedure will be followed with the city’s concrete replacement project, as CSI is the only bidder. The project will involve replacing sidewalks, curbs and installing concrete ramps for wheelchair accessibility.
Efforts began after the Indiana Department of Transportation asked municipalities in Indiana, including Markleville, to update their Americans With Disabilities Act compliance plans.
Roseberry said the town's had a compliance plan but it hadn’t been reviewed since 2009.
ADA compliance is required to obtain federal transportation grants; INDOT acts as gatekeeper at the state level, he said.