MARKLEVILLE — According to Markleville Town Council President Daniel Roseberry, the property at 36 Home Ave. remains derelict, even after the council hired local contractor Warrum Cleaning near the end of November.
Roseberry said costs were too high to complete the cleanup; Pruitt asked to do the rest himself.
When asked why Pruitt was granted leniency, given his track record, Roseberry said, "As he had been working alongside the contractor to get a lot of the property cleaned up, we really did think he was going to make some pretty good strides."
"He had for the first little bit and then as winter settled in, he did not make the progress we anticipated he would."
Just before Monday's council meeting, Roseberry and Building Commissioner Eric Fesmire gave Pruitt an ultimatum — clean it or we will.
Both men gave Pruitt a goal to meet by the end of the week. Otherwise, another contractor would be utilized.
If that happened, a lien would be placed on Pruitt's property. Costs from both contractors and previous legal fees would comprise the lien.
This means Pruitt could not sell the property until the lien is paid off.
Pruitt's property has been a nuisance for about two years, Roseberry said. However, things came to a head on Aug. 15, when a fire started in Pruitt's yard.
The fire destroyed portions of his and the adjacent neighbor's property.
Pruitt's neighbor Marcia Crouse attributed the damage to the town's lax enforcement of its nuisance ordinances, which Roseberry admitted to during the Oct. 5 meeting.
Crouse took the floor demanding the council reimburse her for her deductible, which was over $1,000.
Roseberry recommended she file a civil suit for the expenses.
As of Feb. 28, Crouse said her insurance company is filing the suit on her behalf.
Spokesman for State Farm Justin Tomczak said they could not confirm Crouse's claim due to privacy concerns.
Pruitt did not respond to The Herald Bulletin's request for comment as of March 1.