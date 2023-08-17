MARKLEVILLE — Roughly 64 Markleville residents provided public input during the Markleville Jamboree (Aug. 4 and 5), which will be considered for the Markleville Comprehensive Plan.
Ralph Holmes III, senior planner for Madison County Council of Governments, said those in attendance were asked what kind of residential growth and park improvements they wanted.
He said residents overwhelmingly supported rural residential development and improvements to the Markleville Community Park.
"The sentiments we got back (from residents) was either rural residential growth or no growth within the town," Holmes said, summing up residents' comments.
In terms of park improvements, residents largely preferred modernized playground equipment. Others preferred a veterans memorial at the park or both items.
Holmes said Markleville Community Park has room for both.
Markleville residents have also been providing input via surveys sent out by MCCOG.
Holmes said residents have responded to the surveys at a rate of 19.8%, well above the typical average of 3.5%.
"I just attribute that to how close the community is," he said.
The comprehensive plan is a document that encapsulates a municipality's vision for the future. The document will guide the Markleville Plan Commission's decisions regarding the town.
This will be the first time Markleville has drafted a new comprehensive plan in nearly two decades, Town Council President Daniel Roseberry said in a May article in The Herald Bulletin.
Surveys are still being collected, Holmes said. Results will then be posted on the Town of Markleville Facebook page.
Such info will be used for compiling a draft of the Markleville Comprehensive Plan, which should be posted to the town's website during the first week of October, according to Holmes.
Being online does not mean the plan is being enacted. Holmes said posting the draft will allow for more input via the town's website.
The draft will be located under the "Comprehensive Plan" tab.
By November, a draft will be presented to the Markleville Plan Commission, which may recommend its adoption by the Town Council, according to Holmes.
Holmes said the council would then approve or recommend changes to the comprehensive plan.
The plan should be enacted by mid-November, Holmes said.