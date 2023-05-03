ANDERSON — Nearly 15 years ago is when the Town of Markleville updated its comprehensive plan.
Town Council President Daniel Roseberry, who was not on the council at that time, said previous councils developed but did not update the comprehensive plan.
"The challenge with that was that this requires a lot of routine updating. I think it just got put on the backburner," he said.
A comprehensive plan contains the town's objectives. The Markleville Plan Commission takes these objectives into account when making decision, according to Roseberry.
Last year, Madison County Council of Governments or MCCOG offered its services.
Markleville Plan Commission decided to update it themselves, but the task proved to be too daunting and they solicited help from MCCOG.
Roseberry said MCCOG and the Markleville Steering Committee will be developing a draft of the plan.
A steering committee consists of representatives from the town government and residents, according to Ralph Holmes, senior committee planner for MCCOG.
MCCOG will guide the committee through the updating process, which includes soliciting residents' input.
Input will be solicited during the Markleville Jamboree, Aug. 4 to 6; hours are not yet available.
Roseberry said residents can come to the MCCOG booth and provide input.
Public input and other items will be factored into the plan.
After its review, Markleville Plan Commission will submit the draft for the town council's adoption or rejection.
Holmes said the latter was unlikely but if it occurred, the council would recommend revisions to the steering committee.
MCCOG would then make the changes. The revised draft would be presented to the council for a vote.
The process is expected to reach completion by December. The final document may not be ready until a later date, Roseberry said.