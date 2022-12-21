MARKLEVILLE — The Town Council agreed Monday night to have Duke Energy replace all town streetlights with LEDs and repay the cost over either three or five years, Council President Daniel Roseberry recapped in an interview.
The repayment timeline, Roseberry said Tuesday, will depend on the costs. Duke has previously estimated the total cost at $21,568.57.
If that is accurate, a three-year repayment would cost the town $602 per month; a five-year repayment would be $384 per month, Roseberry said in a previous interview.
Roseberry said the town has money to make the payments, which would not affect residents’ bills.
Precise costs will be available, he said, after Duke hires a team to survey the infrastructure. Duke is the town’s energy provider.
As of Wednesday, Duke emailed Roseberry that it would respond within four to six months.
This project is part of a statewide initiative to upgrade municipal lighting to conserve energy, which would reduce strain on the power grid, said Dagny Zupin, a community relations liaison for Duke.
“It just makes the grid work smarter instead of harder.”