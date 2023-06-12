MARKLEVILLE — The Town of Markleville is making strides toward updating its comprehensive plan, beginning with opportunities for public input.
Markleville and Madison County Council of Governments will be soliciting input on June 24 from noon to 4 p.m. at Memorial Park.
The input received will be factored into the town's updated comprehensive plan, according to Town Council President Daniel Roseberry.
Both organizations will continuously solicit public input via the Town of Markleville Facebook page and live events, including the Markleville Jamboree, where the meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Aug. 4 with the opening ceremony at 6 p.m.
The updated plan will allow local government entities to better operate according to residents' wishes, according to Roseberry.
The updated plan is expected to be completed by December.