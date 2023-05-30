MARKLEVILLE — The Town of Markleville is updating its comprehensive plan; the first step is reviewing its zoning maps.
Zoning maps tell the town which ordinances are applicable to which properties, according to Town Council President Daniel Roseberry.
He said Markleville, including himself, has been 'negligent' in updating its zoning maps.
A public meeting is required but before that, but Roseberry could not provide an exact date.
Markleville will also send out surveys to residents, asking them what they want to see done in their town. Such information will then guide the decisions of the Markleville Planning Commission, Roseberry said.
Roseberry did not provide an exact date but said the goal is to have the surveys available before the Markleville Jamboree, Aug. 4 through 6.