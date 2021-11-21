LAPEL — Lapel Town Council member Tom Marvel has announced he is resigning from the council in December.
Marvel made the announcement Thursday during the council’s meeting, stating his resignation will take effect after the Dec. 16 meeting.
He was recently elected chief of the Lapel/Stony Creek Township Fire Department.
“We all worked together to do the best for the people of the town,” Marvel said after his announcement.
He was appointed in 2017 and was elected to a four-year term in 2018.
The Madison County Republican Party will conduct a caucus of the precinct committee members to elect Marvel’s replacement.
Council President Chad Blake said it was Marvel’s passion for the community that made him decide to run for a seat on the Lapel council.
In other business, council members discussed the possible purchase of a new truck with a vacuum system to replace the town’s current truck.
Brandon Hutchison, natural gas superintendent, said a new truck with a Jet-Vac system will cost between $300,000 and $400,000.
He said the town doesn’t have a pump big enough to collect water when maintenance crews are servicing a water main break.
Hutchison said the new equipment could be used on both water and sewer lines and would reduce the necessity of hiring an outside contractor.
Blake asked what was the trade-in value of the town’s existing truck.
Marvel commented that the town should decide what options the town wants on a truck, the cost and the trade-in value of the current vehicle.
Blake said the town could finance the purchase through the Indiana Bond Bank for up to seven years.
The council also approved two resolutions to finance a new police car and pickup truck through the Indiana Bond Bank.
Financing for both vehicles is for five years at an interest rate of 2.5%.
Blake said the police car will cost a total of $62,963 and the pickup truck with a snow plow will cost $44,602.
