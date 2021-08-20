PENDLETON — The South Madison Board of School Trustees on Thursday voted 4-2 to allow mask usage by students at the elementary school to remain optional, except on school buses where they still will be mandatory, starting Monday.
The decision was made after the board faced immense pressure from parents who demanded at Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting that the mask mandate be abandoned.
Board President Bill Hutton and John Lord, both retired educators, voted against the measure. They also were the only board members to wear masks at the meeting. They could not be reached for comment.
“The board has the authority to decide what preventive measures they want to put into place,” said South Madison Superintendent Mark Hall. “They decided last night that masking at the elementary level was not one of the preventative measures that they want at this time.”
Most of South Madison’s schools, including the elementary schools, have reported an absenteeism rate close to 20%.
“This rate is based on a variety of reasons, not just COVID,” Hall said.
Because of the surge of COVID-19 and its delta variant in Madison County, the district was going to require the mandatory usage of masks starting Monday per the existing operational policy put in place because of the pandemic. The vote appears to apply only to the elementary schools because the middle and high schools went all-virtual Thursday after outbreaks of students who tested positive for the coronavirus.
South Madison is the only district in the county that decided two weeks ago not to require masks after meeting with officials from the Madison County Health Department.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially said it was permissible to leave the decision to the discretion of the children and their families, but quickly changed their guidance to mandatory masks as the school year started. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended all along that elementary students wear masks because the vaccine has not yet been approved for children 12 and younger.
