ANDERSON — For many years, Sam Matthews was a regular at the Anderson Public Library, reading the magazines and periodicals.
Matthews, 87, passed away in December and had no living relatives.
His love for the Anderson Public Library and Newfields (Indianapolis Museum of Art) carried over to his final wishes.
Matthews bequeathed the family home he shared with his now-deceased parents to the library and Newfields.
The house, in the 1300 block of North Drive, is being sold at auction on April 4. Proceeds to be divided equally between the two entities.
Local attorney John Longnaker said Matthews was deaf for most of his life as a result of scarlet fever at an early age.
Longnaker was named power of attorney for Matthews when he moved from assisted living back to the home he had shared with his parents.
“He lived in the house most of his life,” Longnaker said. “It has an extra lot and has been remodeled.”
He said two appraisals were received, and the minimum value was set at $185,000.
The house was constructed in 1949 and has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached two-car garage. It has a basement with a fireplace and a new gas furnace installed in 2021.
“It’s a nice house,” Longnaker said. “The exterior has been rebricked.”
Matthews also designated APL and Newfields to equally share his life insurance policy and investments, he said.
Matthews graduated with honors from Anderson High School, worked as a civilian accountant at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis and the U.S. Postal Service.
He traveled extensively to view art in Paris, New Orleans, Chicago and New York.
Sarah Later, director of APL, said Matthews was a regular at the library on a weekly basis to read the magazines and newspapers.
“There have been other gifts in the past, but not a house,” she said of Matthews’ gift.
“I was surprised and humbled that he thought so much of the library to include us in his estate.”
The library board has not determined how the funds will be used.
“I hope there are a lot of bids,” she said of the upcoming sale.
