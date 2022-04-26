ANDERSON — The city of Anderson survived the pandemic in good financial shape, and work is progressing on future projects, according to Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
Broderick gave his annual State of the City address Monday at a meeting of the Madison County Historical Society.
He said two years ago, when he made the annual address, the community was first starting to deal with the pandemic.
“We met the extraordinary challenge with no layoffs of employees and no interruption in city services."
The pandemic cost the city an estimated $2.5 million in revenue, but Broderick said because the city had a healthy operating balance and received pandemic-related federal funding, it ended 2021 with an operating balance of $20 million.
He said the CARES Act money was used to purchase body cameras for the Anderson Police Department and new computers for its patrol cars.
The city is using some federal funds to purchase a new fleet of buses for the City of Anderson Transit Center this year, and the new bus terminal is expected to open in May.
Broderick again outlined his plan for the $23.1 million the city will receive in federal American Rescue Plan funds and is still discussing with the City Council the use of those funds.
He is proposing $9 million of that money to upgrade the city’s water system, including an expansion of the Lafayette Water Treatment plant by 2.5 million gallons on a daily basis.
“It’s a two-year project that will cost an estimated $32 million,” Broderick said. “One third will come from the federal funds, one third from tax increment financing (district) revenues and one third from a modest water rate increase."
The proposed $10-per-month rate increase would be implemented over three years.
Broderick said if the ARP funds are not used, the rate increase would have to double.
He said the city’s unemployment rate is at 5%, but that businesses are hiring, companies are looking to locate in Anderson, and there has been expansion of existing businesses.
Broderick said that in 2021, there were 48 homes constructed valued at $9 million and that there will be more housing developments in the future.
“Quality of place is important,” he said as he outlined a number of planned events including the Summer Concert Series, Independence Day parade and fireworks and the Christmas parade.
Broderick said an engineering firm is working on additional amenities for the proposed $20 million improvements to Athletic Park.
He said work could begin this summer.
The proposal includes an aquatic feature, playgrounds, concert venue, rock climbing wall and Ferris wheel.
“Anderson has always been an innovative community,” Broderick said. “It’s a great place to raise a family and earn a living.
“We have a true quality of place,” he said. “That’s why our motto is, 'Come Home to Anderson.'”