Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect widespread frost across Central Indiana with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s. Best chance for temperatures to fall at or below freezing is along and north of a line from Lafayette to Kokomo to Muncie. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&