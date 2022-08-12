ANDERSON — The proposed 2023 budget for the city of Anderson includes a pay increase and no hike in employee insurance premiums.
The Anderson City Council will begin reviewing the budget on Tuesday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the conference room of the Anderson Economic Development Department.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is proposing a 4% pay increase next year for all city employees that are not covered by a union contract.
He also noted that for the seventh consecutive year there will not be an increase in the employee share of the health insurance costs.
Madison County is anticipating a 25% increase in group insurance costs with the employees expected to see an increase in the price of premiums.
Included in the 2023 city budget is $350,000 from the city’s share of the public safety local income tax to purchase new safety equipment for the police department.
Broderick said the increase is to provide additional safety measures for police officers that could be dealing with an active shooter situation.
The equipment includes ballistic shields and protective helmets, breaching tools and additional handheld shields.
Broderick said the city is budgeting $288,000 from the public safety funds for the purchase of an armored rescue and extraction vehicle that would be used to allow police to quickly remove people from a dangerous environment.
The budget includes funding to purchase a new fire truck, battalion chief vehicle and ambulance for the fire department.
Broderick said that all the fire equipment and rescue trucks have been replaced since he took office.
The proposed general fund budget for 2023 is $38.4 million an increase of 1.6% over this year’s budget of $36.7 million.
The city plans to spend $3.5 million on paving projects with $2 million coming from the general fund with the intention of applying for a $1 million matching grant from the state.
The city’s current operating balance in the general fund is $17.5 million.