ELWOOD — The Elwood Common Council may have shot down 4-3 an attempt to bring two-hour parking uptown to A Street, but Mayor Todd Jones is willing to give the ordinance another go-around.
He invited council members who support the ordinance to reintroduce it on the agenda for the next scheduled meeting 7 p.m. Aug. 8 and invited the public to comment on it.
“I think the consistency of two-hour parking along A Street would benefit the uptown area, and it’s something other municipalities do,” he said.
Elwood is one of many municipalities that struggle with the public perception of insufficient business district parking availability, especially around major events.
Councilman Jim Watters said he had received several requests from business owners trying to satisfy their customers’ complaints that there is insufficient parking available in the area.
Some council members claimed some cars are parked along uptown streets for days at a time.
One of the problems, the council members admitted, was a lack of requirement that developers of new apartment residences include parking in their plans.
In at least one instance, the Lofts at Leeson’s, developers negotiated to use three rows of the city’s lot for residents, leaving two rows for those who have business in the government center. Jones said residents have been cooperative about finding other parking options for big city events, such as the annual Red Gold Chili Cook-Off, which often take place in the plaza, street and parking lot around the government center.
Council members Linda Moore and Tim Roby said they voted against the ordinance because it wouldn’t be enforced.
“If we can’t enforce it, why are we writing it up?” Moore said. “No offense to Mr. Graham, but it doesn’t make sense to me to pay him all this money to draft ordinances we won’t enforce.” Jeff Graham is attorney for the City of Elwood.
As an example, she pointed to a golf cart ordinance that requires those who drive them on city streets to be properly licensed motorists by the state. However, she said even a colleague on the council allows unlicensed grandchildren to drive golf carts.
“Do we need a child hurt before we enforce it?”