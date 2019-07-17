ANDERSON — Following a meeting with Indiana State Police supervisors, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is requesting additional information concerning alleged misconduct by Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters.
On June 7, Adam Watters, the police chief's son, was arrested by ISP on several felony and misdemeanor charges surrounding an alleged physical attack on his girlfriend.
At the time, APD officials asked the Indiana State Police to take over the arrest and investigation.
Last week, Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings called for Tony Watters to be demoted as police chief because of reports Watters was confrontational and belligerent toward the ISP investigators.
In a statement last week, Tony Watters said he cooperated fully with the investigators at the time of his son’s arrest.
Broderick, Deputy Mayor David Eicks, Cummings and two ISP supervisors met on Wednesday.
“I have asked for some additional information,” Broderick said. “The supervisors were at the scene, but didn’t have direct contact with what might have been said.”
Broderick asked to be allowed to see the paperwork since Cummings had already reviewed the documents.
“This incident took place over 40 days ago,” Broderick said. “This is the first time someone came to talk to me directly.”
Broderick said he doesn’t want to minimize the concerns of ISP, but the level of concern didn’t come to the level expressed by Cummings.
He said the ISP investigators acknowledged it was an emotional situation with Watters' son being arrested at the time.
Broderick said once the requested information is obtained, he plans to meet with Tony Watters.
“The paperwork will have the narrative from the officers that were on the scene,” he said.
Broderick said he hopes to receive the requested paperwork in the next few days.
“I prefer to see everything before talking to Chief Watters,” he said. “I will determine then if there is any action that needs to be taken.”
Broderick stressed there was no probable cause affidavit written and ISP didn’t request any criminal charges be filed against Tony Watters.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
