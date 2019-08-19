ANDERSON – The city administration is planning to use $1.7 million from reserve funds for several 2020 projects.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and City Controller Doug Whitham will be presenting the proposed 2020 budget to the Anderson City Council for their review starting Monday.
Whitham said the city is planning to spend $35.3 million during 2020 in the general fund, which is a 2.45% increase over this year’s budget.
The budget includes a 3% pay raise for all city employees, including elected officials. Union city employees will receive a 3% pay hike through contracts that expire in 2020.
Whitham said the administration is presenting a balanced budget with expenditures equal to proposed revenues.
For all funds, Whitham said, the city is planning to spend $78.3 million, which is 9.5% lower than the $86.5 million spent in 2019.
Whitham said the city’s current general fund operating balance is $11.3 million.
He said, depending on revenues received in 2020, the operating balance might not have to be reduced.
Whitham said the operating balance at the end of 2015 was $3.5 million.
“We’re still in a healthy position,” he said. “This would be a worst-case scenario.”
Broderick is proposing to spend $1 million from the reserves for street paving to try and obtain a $1 million grant from the state; $500,000 for improvements to the park system; and $200,000 as a contingency for the new bus terminal at the corner of 13th and Jackson streets.
“There has been an ongoing effort of the past three years to upgrade the parks,” Broderick said. “This would be a one-time expenditure.”
He said the intent is to upgrade facilities at Athletic, Mays and Shadyside parks.
Broderick said the administration is considering refinancing an existing park bond to secure up to $2.2 million for the upgrades.
“We’ve been working on a plan to locate a splash pad at Athletic Park,” he said. “We want it to be a destination place and to develop it in a way to not impact the neighborhood and still have plenty of green space.”
Broderick said the park improvement plan includes several pickle ball courts at existing parks so that there isn’t one centralized location.
“We want to focus on quality of life to attract businesses and people to the city,” he said.
He said the improvements to the City of Anderson Transit System will include improved signage, digital upgrades to include internet route information and mapping and upgrades to the bus shelters.
The proposed budget includes an additional $100,000 for the city’s blight elimination program and $190,000 for patrol cars.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
Highlights of proposed 2020 city budget
• 3% pay raise for employees
• $500,000 for park system upgrades, to include splash pad at Athletic Park
• $3 million for paving
• Additional $100,000 for blight elimination
• $190,000 for APD patrol cars
• Total operating budget - $35.3 million, increase of 2.45% over 2019
