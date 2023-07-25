ANDERSON — Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has vetoed the amended trash can ordinance adopted by the city council.
Broderick Tuesday announced the veto, calling the amended ordinance unnecessary.
The city council can vote to override the mayor’s veto at the August meeting.
Earlier this month the Anderson City Council amended an ordinance originally passed in 1943.
The amended ordinance allowed residents to place the trash containers on the street at noon the day before collection and requires them to be removed within 24 hours.
It also requires the trash containers to be placed by their house or garage.
Residents wishing to file a complaint will be directed to the city’s Environmental Control Department which will issue a warning letter for a first offense and can impose a fine of $25 per day for each violation.
In his veto message, Broderick said the 1943 ordinance already prohibited the placing of materials on streets or sidewalks, except for trash containers placed temporarily.
Broderick said the proposed ordinance was inconsistent in language making judicial enforcement difficult.
“The commendable purposes, to provide for safe streets and sidewalks and for more appealing aesthetics, are already covered in other existing ordinances,” he wrote.
Broderick said the 1943 ordinance contemplated enforcement by police.
“The Environmental Control referenced in the new amended ordinance is not an existing entity in the city,” Broderick said. “To empower Municipal Development to enforce a code, an enabling statute setting forth the requirement would be needed.”
After a lengthy discussion at several council members, the amended ordinance was adopted by a 5-to-2 vote. Council members Jennifer Culp and Ollie H. Dixon cast the no votes.