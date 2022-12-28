ANDERSON — Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has vetoed legislation that would have provided city council members read-only access to the city’s financial data.
The Anderson City Council on Dec. 8 passed an ordinance to allow council members access to the city’s financial data internet portal.
Broderick vetoed the ordinance last week, noting that the ordinance invades the executive’s duties and powers.
The council can override the mayor’s veto, but that would require the vote of six of the nine council members.
The ordinance passed two of the three required readings by a 5-4 vote; final passage was by a 6-3 vote.
Council members Jennifer Culp, Rick Muir, Joe Newman and Jeff Freeman cast the initial no votes. Newman voted yes during the final vote.
“Munis is the software that manages a multitude of city operations, including many of those associated with operation and management of the controller’s office, duties and functions,” Broderick wrote in vetoing the ordinance.
He said the system includes information protected by HIPPA, insurance information of employees, payroll, information pertaining to all city vendors and confidential information regarding pending litigation.
“The Munis system is accessed from secure terminals located physically within city facilities, with few exceptions,” Broderick said. “Accessing Munis remotely places the entire City of Anderson network system at risk of hacking and ransomware attacks.”
He said the executive branch will continue to provide the council all information and materials as required by state law.
Council President Rebecca Crumes said at the meeting the council has the right to see the information, which was opposed by members of the Broderick administration.
City attorney Paul Podlejski said at the December meeting that the council has no right to see employee medical information or Social Security numbers.
“You get the reports of distributions of all funds,” City Controller Doug Whitham said. “We’re audited every year by the Indiana State Board of Accounts. Those reports are public.”