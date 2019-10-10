ANDERSON – Nepotism and favoritism in hiring was addressed by the three major candidates seeking to be elected mayor of Anderson in November.
When asked about those concerns during the forum hosted by the Anderson/Madison County chapter of the NAACP on Wednesday, Broderick said the administration first looks to hire competent people to do the job.
“At the administrative level you’re looking for people who will be loyal to the policies of the mayor,” he said. “We follow the nepotism ordinance.”
Broderick said the nepotism ordinance doesn’t prohibit the hiring of family members, but there has to be a break in the line of supervision.
Republican candidate Rick Gardner said if elected mayor he won’t hire any family members to a city job.
“I’ve never hired one as a county official,” he said.
Libertarian candidate Rob Jozwiak said there would be no nepotism in his administration.
“Both my opponents have made a mockery of it,” he said of the city and county nepotism policies.
Local resident Stephanie Finney asked the mayoral candidates about expanding programs for young people and support for the Anderson Township Youth Center.
Broderick said his administration provided the building in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue for the use by the youth center and has provided $250,000 for programming.
“We have rehabbed 12 city parks and probably spent more money in the past four years on the park system than had taken place for many years,” he said.
Broderick said his administration is in the process of issuing a $2 million bond for the construction of a water park at Athletic Park.
“The kids are our future,” he said.
Gardner said he has supported the Youth Center since its inception.
He said he wants to increase youth programs in the city parks and would like to see more involvement from local churches in the development of programs.
Joswiak said the Youth Center needs to be funded.
He said improvements in the park system are moving in the right direction and all the facilities need better equipment.
Jozwiak said the Athletic Park pool should be reopened and a water park included at the location.
He encouraged more festivals in Anderson that would attract younger families to the city through increased youth activities.
Write-in candidate Thomas Dubrick said the city has to expand programming for young people.
He suggested making the former Nicholson File site on Columbus Avenue into a city park.
