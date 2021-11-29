ANDERSON — The annual Mayor’s Ball set a record for funds raised to provide grants to local teachers.
In 2016, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. began using the funds from the annual event to provide grants to local teachers for special projects.
Since its inception, the charity ball has raised $235,000 to be awarded to local teachers.
Broderick said there will be $70,000 available for teacher grants in 2022.
He said the primary sponsor of the event is Community Hospital Anderson, with Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino also providing sponsorship dollars.
The deadline for teachers to submit applications was Nov. 15, and the city is reviewing the applications.
Broderick said the maximum grant amount will be $2,000 and there are 45 applications for funding.
“It’s possible we will be able to fund all the grant requests,” Broderick said. “Any more remaining will be used in 2023.
“This program helps teachers do a lot of good projects in their classrooms,” he added. “It’s neat to have so much available to award to the teachers.”
This year Broderick awarded grants to 43 teachers totaling $51,694.
As part of the program, Broderick visits each teacher in their classroom to present them with a check for their specific program.
“It’s always exciting to visit with the teachers in their classrooms when they’re awarded the grant funding.”
