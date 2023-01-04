ANDERSON – There is new leadership of the Madison County branch of the NAACP.
The new officers and board members will be installed Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Straight Gate Community Church, 2116 Henry Street.
All of the newly elected officials ran unopposed for their respective offices.
Larry McClendon, who has been the chapter vice president since 1988, is the new president of the local chapter.
McClendon is a leader at the Crossing School of Business and Entrepreneurship, is the leader of the local Redwood Foundatiion and previously served at the Anderson Township Trustee’s office.
He replaces Bill Watson, who resigned as president last year.
McClendon’s theme is “A Mind-set on Freedom” with a focus on youth matters about crime, educational equity, political literacy and voter turnout and the economy.
“We want to change any misconceptions that people have in reference to our local NAACP,” McClendon said in a press statement. “My vision is to put the Anderson/Madison County Chapter back on the map.
“Our city is in need,” he said. “We are bound and held accountable to the people of Anderson and Madison County and we will hold others accountable as well.”
Rio King was elected first vice-president; Jacobi Davis, second vice-president; Jeff Cottrell, third vice-president; Donita Thompson, secretary, and Vanessa Duncan as treasurer.
Elected to the board of directors were Amber Johnson, Charles Walker, Phillip Rogers, Rosemary Rogers and Audrey Burgess.
The election was conducted by the national NAACP organization. Only five ballots were submitted by the 221 members of the local NAACP.
The vote was conducted on Nov. 27 for six hours.