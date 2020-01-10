PENDLETON — The town of Pendleton is looking for a new manager after the council reluctantly accepted the resignation Thursday of Timothy A. McClintick.
The council voted 4-1 in favor of accepting the resignation. Though Council Member Jessica Smith was the lone vote against accepting the resignation submitted earlier in the day, several other members expressed misgivings and asked town attorney Jeff Graham whether there was any other option aside from accepting the resignation.
“Is there another option on that?” Council Member Robert Jones asked.
Smith read McClintick’s resignation letter to applause from the audience.
McClintick could not be reached for comment.
Pendleton’s Assistant Planning Director Rachel Christenson fulfilled his role at the meeting.
McClintick said he had completed his final work day at 4 p.m. Thursday but would be using up paid time off through Feb. 6. He said he would make himself available to staff during that period.
“It has been my pleasure and a privilege to serve the citizens of Pendleton for the past 41 years,” he wrote. “As town manager, I have taken great pride in everything we have accomplished and planned for the future.”
McClintick, a Pendleton resident, recently had come under fire from residents who believed he was less than truthful about his and other city employees’ qualifications to inspect buildings, posted inappropriate memes to his personal Pinterest board and was the reason for high employee turnover. A formal complaint against him was filed July 11, 2019, by resident Sandi Butler.
In recent years, however, McClintick spearheaded the cleanup in after the tornado that devastated the town on Memorial Day last year, oversaw infrastructure improvements, including the $500,000 façade improvement program, and helped with planning for the population growth of the town.
