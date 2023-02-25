ANDERSON — Jennifer McCormick, the former superintendent of public instruction in Indiana, told a group gathered Saturday in Anderson that education should be viewed as a system.
McCormick and Joel Hand, general counsel for the Indiana Coalition for Public Education, spoke about threats to the public education system. Their appearance at Anderson Public Library was sponsored by the League of Women Voters and Experienced Educators of East Central Indiana.
“What's happening in education right now doesn't make sense,” McCormick said. “When children show up at school and don't know numbers and letters and colors and shapes, we're in trouble.”
McCormick, who served as the head of public instruction as a Republican, is considering a run for governor as a Democrat.
She said Saturday that Indiana is taking a snapshot in time of education from grades 1 through 12.
“It starts with affordable child care. Indiana needs universal pre-K (pre-kindergarten education) and to address education after high school,” said McCormick, mentioning that the state doesn't even mandate kindergarten.
“We're not talking about a system because it's expensive,” she said. “It should be considered an investment.”
Noting that Indiana has a shortage of qualified teachers, McCormick said, “As education goes, Indiana goes. We have to stop bashing teachers and start supporting teachers.”
McCormick pointed out that several bills being considered in the Indiana General Assembly would make the school climate inhospitable for LBGTQ students. The General Assembly is dominated in both chambers by Republican supermajorities.
“It leaves them (LGBTQ students) no where to go and no one to talk to,” she said. “Educators embrace everyone. The attack is real; we need to let people be who they want to be.”
Indiana lacks accountability in education because the state continues to change standardized tests that gauge student achievement, according to McCormick.
“When you change the state test, you change the benchmarks,” she said. “The rules keep changing.”
McCormick argued that Indiana has an ineffective and inefficient system that is not based on student achievement.
“It's about money, power and privatization,” she said.
Hand noted that 100 pieces of current legislation could impact K-12 education, pointing to one bill that would increase the income cap for a family of four to $220,000 to be eligible for a private school voucher.
Noting that the state allows a charter school to purchase for $1 any public school building that's not being utilized, Hand said a bill would expand that to public school buildings being used 40% or less for classroom purposes.
“That could include schools used for administration and transportation offices,” Hand said. “It allows for qualified non-profit corporations to seek those buildings.”
Hand also criticized legislation that would enable local school boards to require board candidates to declare a political party.
“Once the decision is made, it's locked in for a minimum of 10 years,” he said of the proposal.