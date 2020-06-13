ANDERSON – When she began her career as a staff nurse at Community Hospital Anderson in 1980, one of Beth Tharp’s first assignments was working the night shift on the hospital’s post-op surgery floor.
That floor, she said, was where patients of Dr. Robert McCurdy would stay before and after their procedures. Her father, an anesthesiologist who had worked with McCurdy, had some advice for her.
“I remember him telling me, pay attention to what (McCurdy) says and does and teaches, because he’s a phenomenal surgeon,” Tharp recalled. “He demanded the very best for his patients, but he did it with kindness and compassion.”
McCurdy, who helped transform Community Hospital’s patient care offerings over a career spanning more than 50 years, died Friday at age 82. Friends and colleagues are remembering him as a pioneer whose advocacy and practice made advanced care more accessible in Madison County and its nearby rural communities.
“He was an amazing individual as well as a great physician and a great surgeon,” said Madison County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Wright, who practices as a physician in Lapel and who knew McCurdy for more than 40 years. “He and Dr. (William) Tierney kind of formed the backbone of surgery in this community. They did work that will never be surpassed.”
McCurdy also served as the school physician at Anderson College and led medical missions trips to more than 40 countries.
In retirement, he was instrumental in bringing a Rock Steady Boxing fitness center to Anderson. Rock Steady, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people with Parkinson’s disease improve their quality of life, offers non-contact boxing-based fitness curricula for several age groups.
“He’d spent his career as a physician taking care of people, and even in retirement he was still taking care of people,” said Tom Bannon, vice president of community engagement and chief foundation officer at Community Hospital. “He was inspirational. He didn’t hesitate to get out there and try to inspire people to help.”
In addition to his community involvement, McCurdy’s legacy will also include paving the way for a variety of treatment and technological advancements at Community Hospital, Tharp said.
“Dr. McCurdy helped us build the culture and the foundation that continues to make our hospital what it is today,” she said.
