ANDERSON — Stephanie Metz likes to joke with her friends that she has the ability to make time stand still.
“That’s what a photograph does,” she said. “It brings back those memories.”
Metz and other photographers volunteered their time and expertise Saturday at the Anderson Museum of Art during Help Portraits, an annual event letting needy families have professional portraits done, free of charge.
“It’s a great opportunity for people who can’t afford to go into a professional studio and spend $500 or $600 to have portrait work done,” said Jen Smith, another volunteer photographer. “If you get a good picture, it really makes a world of difference to see yourself looking good.”
Holiday-themed stations were set up throughout the museum to allow subjects a choice of backdrop, and the photos were taken, edited, cropped and printed within half an hour.
Metz is president of Killbuck Photo Guild, a camera club whose members gather monthly to exchange ideas and critique one another’s work.
Ten years ago Bert Happel, then the guild’s president, started the Help Portraits event in conjunction with the worldwide movement of the same name. The idea of giving pictures by taking them — as advocated by the movement’s founder, celebrity photographer Jeremy Cowart — resonated with Happel.
“It was just to help people who normally could not maybe get that family picture, maybe not get that portrait done because of the financial constraints,” Metz said. “It was just to help people, and it was a way for the photography community to give back.”
Anderson resident Katie Higdon decided to have her portrait done for the first time through the project. She said the past year has been difficult for her due to a number of personal struggles, and the chance to sit for a photo was significant.
“I’m in a better place now, (with) new beginnings,” she said. “I just want to savor that moment.”
As Will Smith and his family waited their turn, he said he was grateful to be able to have a portrait done — in part because he plans to send a copy to his grandfather in Indianapolis, who he said is struggling with health issues and doesn’t regularly see Smith’s children, William Edwards and Isabela Smith.
“He’s not doing so good, and it gives him joy to see them grow up along with me and everybody else,” he said.
Metz said preserving memories — “moments in time,” she also called them — and helping others do the same is especially meaningful to her this year.
“As a person who in the last year lost my family, both my mother and my father, I just know those pictures, those memories mean so much.”