ALEXANDRIA — Four legs and a nose for tracking describes Alexandria Police Department’s newest K-9 addition, Jaxon.
The 2.5-year-old Belgian Malinois (Shepherd) has been working with APD for a week as of Wednesday, said Sgt. Adam Rue, the Alexandria Police Officer serving as Jaxon’s handler.
Before that, Jaxon underwent training at Ultimate Canine in Westfield for several months before starting work May 17.
Jaxon wasn’t the only one in need of training. Rue said he underwent about two weeks of training to learn how to handle Jaxon.
Jaxon’s duties consist of criminal apprehension, hard surface tracking and narcotics detection, Rue said.
As of Wednesday, he has not had to do any of those things.
Nevertheless, Rue said Jaxon does his job well. He was able to see all that Jaxon could due during the handler training.
Trainers described Jaxon as being very methodical, resulting in his nickname “The Professor.”
“He’s cool, calm and collected when he needs to be. When we were doing the tracking and stuff like that, the other dogs were kind of wild with it, they knew ‘hey, we’re gonna get the ball at the end of this,’” he said.
“He would wait, I’d give him a command and he would start to track and he was really methodical with it.”
Not only does Jaxon work with Rue, he lives with him as a quasi family pet.
Rue said Jaxon interacts with his wife and children. The kids view him as one of the family’s dogs, despite being owned by Alexandria Police Department.
Rue and his wife have two dogs, which Jaxon gets along with.
Jaxon will serve with APD until a veterinarian says it’s time for him to retire. Rue said Jaxon will be seen regularly by a vet. His first visit will be May 31 at Alexandria Animal Hospital.