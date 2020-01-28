ANDERSON – Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger renewed his request for the county to begin a jail feasibility study.
Mellinger raised his concerns Monday about the lack of progress by the Madison County Commissioners on a study.
For more than a year, Mellinger has been urging the county to begin the process of constructing a new jail at a projected cost of $50 million to house 500 inmates.
He said jail construction costs are increasing by 4% to 7% on an annual basis.
Mellinger said for each year of delay, the cost of a new jail facility will increase by $2 million to $3.5 million.
The current Madison County jail was opened in 1978 with 207 beds, but has frequently been well above the inmate population the facility was designed to house.
Last October the commissioners indicated there would be a request made with the Madison County Council to provide funding for a jail feasibility study.
That decision was made after county officials elected not to pursue a regional jail facility with Henry County.
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Board of County Commissioners, said they are moving forward with the feasibility study.
Gaskill said there will be a lot of input on the jail feasibility study.
Mellinger outlined several ongoing problems at the jail including: a leak in the visitation and administration areas; six cell block doors that can’t be repaired; elevator problems; a lack of hot water in the medical services room and administration building; freezers that continue to break down; and broken glass in cell doors or lockdown areas.
Mellinger asid he has been told by Al Epperly, county properties manager, that there is no money in the budget to make the repairs.
Gaskill said she has asked Epperly to repair some of the cell doors.
“The items that need to be repaired are different than the jail feasibility study,” Commissioner Mike Phipps said. “We will work with Epperly to get estimated costs of the repairs.”
Phipps said the commissioners will request funding from the county council to make the repairs.
“We have not been provided the funding,” he said.
OTHER BUSINESS
The commissioners are waiting for an ethics ordinance to be prepared prohibiting county elected officials or employees from accepting gifts in any amount.
County Attorney Jonathan Hughes said the ethics ordinance should be presented for approval in February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.