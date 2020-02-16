ANDERSON – With the number of inmates at the Madison County Jail declining, Sheriff Scott Mellinger is considering starting a drug treatment program and housing it in two empty cell blocks.
At the start of the year the average number of inmates was 270 in the jail, which was built in 1984 to house 207 people.
Mellinger said the number of inmates on Thursday was at 223, which could allow the start of a drug treatment program within the jail.
“If the numbers stay down over the next month I would like to convert two cell blocks for a drug addiction recovery and therapy program,” he said.
One cell block would be dedicated for female inmates and the other for male inmates. Each cell block could house up to 24 inmates.
“We would have volunteers come in and provide the programming,” Mellinger said. “We already have certified recovery coaches talking with small groups of inmates.”
Mellinger said there are grant funds available which could possibly be used to contract for services.
“We’ve been begging for this to happen,” he said. “There are some jails around the state with a program and there has been a huge change in the recidivism rates.”
Mellinger said inmates being housed together with the same problems show that there is around-the-clock support within the program.
Inmates could apply to be a part of the program. There would be an assessment tool developed to determine the best programs, Mellinger said.
He said the jail’s medical staff and correctional officers could nominate inmates to take part in the program.
“The inmates will have to do some work,” he said. “There will be a curriculum and they will be accountable by homework to perform.
“This is a leap of faith by us,” Mellinger added. “There could be some classification issues, but because the program includes therapy there will be some flexibility.”
Mellinger said inmates leaving the jail will be encouraged to sign up for Medicaid and provided with a list of providers to get them on a long-term recovery program.
Aspire Health Indiana and the Jane Pauley Community Health Center are already providing services to the jail, and that support would continued after an inmate is released.
Mellinger said the new pre-trial rule adopted by the court system in January has had some effect in reducing the number of inmates at the jail.
The state started a pilot program in several counties of a Risk Assessment System, which will be used to determine if a person arrested on a misdemeanor or Level 6 and Level 5 felony charges should be released without posting a cash bond of $500.
The county implemented the program on Jan. 1.
“It has changed the entire climate,” he said. “With 230 inmates, there is less stress on the staff and inmates. Above 230 inmates the stress builds and the jail staff is unable to complete tasks.”
