ANDERSON — Anderson teachers are one step closer to having a new contract.
On Thursday, the Anderson Federation of Teachers voted to approve the tentative contract agreement that was reached after Monday’s mediation session.
The tentative contracts for both certified and non-certified staff was passed. Randy Harrison, AFT President, said that the certified contract passed unanimously.
According to the tentative contract, certified staff will receive a base pay increase of $2,500 during the 2021-2022 school year, and another $1,500 the following school year.
Non-certified staff will receive a 5% base pay increase on their hourly rate in the 2021-2022 school year, and another 3% the following school year.
“We are pleased that the AFT membership ratified the tentative agreement at their meeting today,” Dr. Joe Cronk, superintendent of Anderson Community Schools, said. “This gets us one step closer to increasing staff salaries and delivering on our shared commitment with the AFT to help retain the best educators and support staff for our students.”
Both certified and non-certified staff will be able to receive a $2,000 retention bonus if they qualify for the 2021-22 school year, and again in 2022-23 if they qualify. Additionally, both groups will be able to receive a $2,000 Christmas bonus in 2021-22 and again the following school year if they qualify.
All returning employees, certified and non-certified, who worked at least the last day of the 2020-2021 school year and the first day of the 2021-22 school year will be eligible for a $3,000 COVID-19 hazard pay stipend to be paid before spring break 2022.
Certified staff who are eligible for retirement per the Indiana Public Retirement System rules will be eligible for a $20,000 retirement package. Up to 40 people in the 2021-22 school year can receive the package and then again in the 2022-23 school year.
Now that the tentative contract has been approved, the Anderson Community Schools school board must hold two separate meetings.
The first meeting is planned to be Nov. 23, according to ACS attorney Charles Rubright.
According to Harrison this meeting will be open to the public and community members can ask any questions they have about the tentative contract.
The following week, the board will vote on the tentative contract. Harrison said that this meeting, planned for Nov. 30, will also be open to the public.
