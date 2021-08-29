ANDERSON — The grief still ebbs and flows for Elaine Jones 13 years after her son Andre was shot to death.
The identity of Andre’s killer has remained a mystery since the fatal shooting took place the evening of June 5, 2008.
“He was in his house, and someone was in his house hiding,” Jones said. “Somebody knows who did it. He didn’t kill himself.”
Her search for closure has found sanctuary in a group of women who also have lost loved ones to gun violence. Connected through friendships and organized as a Facebook group known as “Through the Storm – Parents Supporting Parents,” the women stay in touch regularly. Each knows the others are only a phone call away.
“These are my sisters,” said Felicia Harris, whose son Richard Williams died in a shooting in Indianapolis. “It’s a family that’s been created here. I love them.”
On Saturday, the group walked through a neighborhood near Triumph Church on Henry Street. About 50 people turned out to pray, remember their loved ones and renew calls for an end to gun violence in the city.
Organizers said they hope to make the walk an annual late-summer event.
“There’s no time frame on grief,” Wayne Redding told the group. “There’s no book on how we’re supposed to grieve.
"But I want you to know one thing: There is hope because there is a God who rules earth and heaven, and He is in you and He is in I. And He’s everywhere.”
Redding, the pastor of Triumph Church, encouraged those who have lost loved ones to lean on their faith and reach out to one another for reassurance in knowing that others are walking similar paths.
“We can comfort ourselves and know that even though we’re going through a storm, we’re never alone,” he said. “Telephones may not be ringing with words of comfort, but God is always there.”
Many who walked Saturday are closing in on a decade since the death of a loved one. While acknowledging that theirs is a group no one wants to join, the women agreed the love and mutual support they share does provide a measure of solace.
“I’ve definitely been able to share their pain, because I know what they’re going through,” said Deloris Smoots, who lost her son Robert in a 2013 shooting. “They’re going through a lot, just like I am, and it is really hard to lose your child.
"All these other mothers who have just recently lost a child, I know what they’re going through. I really do.”
Added Jones: “It’s helped a whole lot, because we all feel the same pain. If you haven’t lost a child, you would never know the pain.”
