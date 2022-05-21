ANDERSON — In 1999, Alexandria resident Bobby Eden traveled to a car show in Evansville and, as he watched the entries make their way through the property’s front gate, he saw a 1936 Ford Slantback sedan.
“I spent the next five years looking for one to build, and then I finally found it and built it,” Eden recalled. “I had a guy tell me I couldn’t build one. I did anyway.”
Combining his drive to prove naysayers wrong with an eye for classic automobiles has given Eden ownership of several collectors items through the years, including a 1941 Dodge Luxury Liner and the car he had on display Saturday in front of the Paramount Theatre: a bright orange 1947 Ford coupe.
“It’s actually General Motors Hugger orange,” Eden pointed out. “I saw this car in Kalamazoo, Mich. It was in the car corral where they were selling them. I went over and looked at it, bought it on the spot and brought it home.”
Eden and more than 40 other classic car owners had their prized possessions on display along Meridian Street during the Little 500 Festival Hot Rod and Classic Car Show. For many of them, it was a chance to polish the chrome on their fenders and share their stories with other car buffs.
“It’s like any other hobby or interest,” said organizer Melody Hull, president of the Madison County Historical Society, which benefited from the event’s proceeds. “There’s always an elemental community group that’s willing to foster and preserve and continue to the next generation, and that’s what we’ve got going on here.”
Hull herself had a classic automobile on display — the one her husband custom ordered from General Motors while the couple was dating.
“It is restored to stock,” she said. “It was muscled at the factory, and I restored it to stock the way he ordered it, and have enjoyed it. So much of it reminds me of him.”
Much of what brings Eden to shows like Saturday’s, he said, is not only an interest in the cars, but in the history that goes with them.
“It takes us back to our childhood, growing up in the 60s with these cars,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that I’ve met in different places throughout the eastern United States that, we hit it off and we enjoy seeing each other once a year.
“I’ve been doing this for 20, 25 years, and it’s not a challenge to me anymore,” he continued. “I just enjoy going and seeing the people and talking to people.”