ANDERSON — Millie Summers will never forget the moment Neil Armstrong said, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."
Summers, 69, said she was 19 and living in Anderson when Armstrong landed on the moon.
"My daughter turned a year old that day," she said. "I loved it."
Summers said the family was celebrating her daughter's first birthday when the landing was made.
"It was in the afternoon and I just remember her sitting in her high chair eating her cake when they landed on the moon," Summers said.
She said people at first thought it was a joke when they learned an American was being sent to the moon.
"But to watch it on the TV and hear Walter Cronkite say we have landed was neat," Summers said. "It was really neat and we've come a long way."
She said everyone cheered as they watched Armstrong take those first steps on the lunar surface.
Fred Smith, 65, said he was 15 and living in Connersville when they landed on the moon.
"I was in a study hall at school and we watched it," he said. "It was amazing that we had the technology to get up there and to actually watch him step out."
Like Summers, Smith said everyone cheered the moment Armstrong took his first steps.
"Our teacher was asking what everyone thought about it and some people thought it was a waste of money to go up there, but not me," Smith said. "I thought it was awesome."
He said at the time, no one imagined what could have gone wrong in space because other tragedies such as the space shuttle Challenger explosion on live television would not happen for another 17 years.
"We figured they knew what they were doing," Smith said.
He said he has lived through a number of historical events in addition to the first man on the moon.
"I saw the Kennedys assassinated — both of them — and I saw the Challenger explode and the end of the Cold War," Smith said. "I watched the Berlin Wall come down. I was in Heidelberg, Germany when that happened."
Smith said it doesn't feel like it's been 50 years since Armstrong walked on the moon.
Jimmy Clark, 62, said he was living in Mississippi five decades ago and, while he remembers everyone talking about sending a man to the moon, he did not watch those first steps live.
"We didn't have a television," he said. "I think we were the only ones that didn't have a TV growing up."
Clark said the first time he saw the footage was at a cousin's house long after those first steps were taken. He said while the space mission was the first of many accomplishments in history, things still remain the same.
"The Bible talks about a lot of people, but they aren't no different than we are today," Clark said. "They had the same problems we have today."
