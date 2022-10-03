ANDERSON — Although they don’t consider themselves heroes, quick action by two residents saved several residents of a trailer home.
Anderson firefighters responded to a fire last Thursday at Anderson Manufactured Home Community, 328 W. 53rd St.
Fire Chief Dave Cravens said a neighbor kicked in the door and woke up a man, then assisted with the rescue of two children, ages 1 and 4.
“I think they’re heroes,” Cravens said Monday. “They reacted very quickly. If they were firefighters, I would consider them heroes.”
Cravens said when AFD medics arrived, all that was required was to place the two children in an ambulance and take them to the hospital.
Danny Austin, a maintenance man for the community, said Jim Davison called him over to help get the baby out.
“I called 911 and helped get the baby out the window,” he said. “As soon as we got the baby out the window, I ran around to the front and got the little girl and older gentleman out of the house.”
Austin said there was a lot of smoke, and the baby was in the back bedroom.
“We didn’t think. We just did what we had to do,” he said.
Davison said he was walking back to his home from the office and saw smoke coming out the back window.
“I walked around the back and heard the baby crying,” he said. “I saw the smoke, and I managed to get the windows open.
“I was reaching in and trying to get the baby out of his crib,” Davison said. “I managed to get ahold of his leg and was able to pull him out.”
Davison said he set the baby down on the ground because it was still wet from the ,and he immediately stopped crying.
“I then picked him up to keep him awake until the paramedics arrived."
Cravens said the home is owned by Teresa Sloan and was being occupied by James Kelly.
He said damage is estimated at $40,000; the cause of the fire has not been determined.